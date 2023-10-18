Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Smolninskoe
  5. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia

Established business in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 257 m²
Art. 45662699 Cozy boutique hotel three stars on Nevsky Prospekt, within walking distance o…
€660,668
Established business in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 179 m²
Art. 43215074 We offer to buy a mini-hotel with completely ready and already operating high…
€582,845
Established business with furniture in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business with furniture
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 198 m²
Art. 31101154 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a functioning mini-hotel in the hear…
€388,531
Established business with yard in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business with yard
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 143 m²
Art. 5706936 We offer for purchase a mini-hotel in a light basement with a total area of 143…
€174,786
