Commercial real estate in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia

Office in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 270 m²
Art. 46894129 Representative office in the center of historical St. Petersburg! Dear buye…
€1,05M
Office in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 255 m²
Art. 45871419 In the center of St. Petersburg in the LCD "Robespiera 4" on the 1st floor, a…
€485,785
Commercial in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Commercial
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 554 m²
Art. 45871759 In the center of St. Petersburg in the LCD "Robespiera 4", a universal-purpos…
€777,256
Office in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 1 712 m²
Art. 45478836 Dear customers, you are offered for sale a complex of detached buildings ( OZ…
€5,05M
Established business in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 257 m²
Art. 45662699 Cozy boutique hotel three stars on Nevsky Prospekt, within walking distance o…
€660,668
Established business in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 179 m²
Art. 43215074 We offer to buy a mini-hotel with completely ready and already operating high…
€582,845
Office in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 92 m²
Art. 42302119 Universal non-residential premises in the center of St. Petersburg with AREND…
€113,577
Office in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Office
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 90 m²
€174,883
Commercial in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Commercial
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 4 000 m²
Art. 38055897 The current Four-star Hotel « Bagration » is located on the Neva Embankment, …
€9,33M
Established business with furniture in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business with furniture
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 198 m²
Art. 31101154 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a functioning mini-hotel in the hear…
€388,531
Established business with yard in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Established business with yard
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 143 m²
Art. 5706936 We offer for purchase a mini-hotel in a light basement with a total area of 143…
€174,786
Commercial with furniture in okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Smolninskoe, Russia
Area 750 m²
Art. 3330076 The hotel is located in the historical center of St. Petersburg near the main h…
€2,19M
