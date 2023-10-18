Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia

4 properties total found
Commercial in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Commercial
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 98 m²
Art. 47548305 Commercial Real Estate in the City Center. The room is ready for furniture an…
€92,459
Commercial in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Commercial
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 60 m²
Art. 39234145 Dear customer! We offer to purchase a commercial premises of 60 square meters…
€145,891
Commercial with furniture in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 190 m²
Art. 24604860 Dear our buyer!Commercial premises in non-residential funds are offered for sa…
€485,168
Commercial with furniture in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Area 165 m²
Art. 3355018 We offer for sale a modern author's cafe-dining room with an area of 160 meters…
€379,570
