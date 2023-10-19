Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Rzhevka

Commercial real estate in okrug Rzhevka, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Commercial 1 room
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 4 100 m²
Floor 1/5
€1,94M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir