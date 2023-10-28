Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Novoizmaylovskoe

Commercial real estate in okrug Novoizmaylovskoe, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with furniture in okrug Novoizmaylovskoe, Russia
Commercial 1 room with furniture
okrug Novoizmaylovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/9
The first room from the side of the Blessed Street Art. 31647005
€504,800
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir