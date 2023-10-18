Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. okrug No 78
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in okrug No 78, Russia

сommercial property
20
business for sale
5
Office To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office with furniture in okrug No 78, Russia
Office with furniture
okrug No 78, Russia
Area 160 m²
Art. 34799362 Dear customer! On sale non-residential premises in the very center of the cit…
€483,842
Office with furniture in okrug No 78, Russia
Office with furniture
okrug No 78, Russia
Area 144 m²
Art. 24245278 Fully equipped office space for sale in the historical center of St. Petersbur…
€306,045
Office with yard in okrug No 78, Russia
Office with yard
okrug No 78, Russia
Area 95 m²
Art. 3361244 Your attention is offered a commercial premises of 95 m2 of free use in the his…
€320,618
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir