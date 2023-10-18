Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. okrug Moskovskaya zastava
  5. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in okrug Moskovskaya zastava, Russia

сommercial property
4
Established business To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Established business
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 75 m²
Art. 50794183 Gentlemen entrepreneurs and investors, this option is for you! An interesti…
€275,926
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir