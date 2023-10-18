Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in okrug Moskovskaya zastava, Russia

4 properties total found
Commercial in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Commercial
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 77 m²
Art. 50533091 Commercial premises for sale in the Moscow region, in the residential complex…
€213,648
Established business in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Established business
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 75 m²
Art. 50794183 Gentlemen entrepreneurs and investors, this option is for you! An interesti…
€275,926
Manufacture in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 58 m²
Art. 44988397 Dear our Buyer! We present to your attention the Dental Clinic of Professor…
€208,888
Commercial in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Commercial
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 70 m²
€123,389
