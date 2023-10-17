Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in okrug Gavan, Russia

3 properties total found
Commercial in okrug Gavan, Russia
Area 67 m²
Art. 50657276 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a commercial premises for free use i…
€272,511
Office in okrug Gavan, Russia
Area 409 m²
Art. 45596880 Good afternoon! A commercial free-use room currently equipped for office is…
€485,654
Commercial with furniture in okrug Gavan, Russia
Area 475 m²
Art. 18660008 A separate building is offered for sale. Commercial destination . Now the hote…
€1,56M
