Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Odintsovo
  6. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Odintsovo, Russia

Warehouse To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4 m²
€ 4,110
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6 m²
€ 6,793
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6 m²
€ 6,793
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5 m²
€ 6,551
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5 m²
€ 5,580
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5 m²
€ 6,065
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4 m²
€ 5,221
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4 m²
€ 5,469
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
Warehouse 1 roomin Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5 m²
€ 5,702
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…

Properties features in Odintsovo, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir