Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Novouzensky District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Novouzensky District, Russia

gorodskoe poselenie Novouzensk
1
Novouzensk
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Novouzensk, Russia
Office
Novouzensk, Russia
1 715 m²
Price on request
Sale premises in the shopping center "Europe City"! The building located on the stre…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir