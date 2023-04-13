Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
15
Leningrad oblast
1
Vyborg
1
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
90 m²
€ 212,335
Art. 41555366 Sale of the best office in the BC BASEL on the ground floor. Central distric…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
241 m²
€ 692,882
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
160 m²
€ 556,541
Art. 34799362 Dear customer! On sale non-residential premises in the very center of the cit…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
806 m²
€ 1,080,896
Art. 34626212 Good afternoon, dear Client! On sale office space for your company or for…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 848 m²
€ 5,160,406
Art. 34626497 ¡Good afternoon, dear customer! For sale 5 floors of office space for you…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
308 m²
€ 413,047
Art. 34625050 Good afternoon, dear Client! On sale office space for your company or for…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
498 m²
€ 667,849
Art. 34625398 Good afternoon, dear Client! On sale office space for your company or for…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
172 m²
€ 547,041
Art. 32263458 Unresidential premises on the top floor with high ceilings of 3.53 m on Nevsk…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
46 m²
€ 139,582
Art. 26174092 Kirov poviat. Commercial space for non-residential buildings. 750 meters from …
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
144 m²
€ 357,615
Art. 24245278 Fully equipped office space for sale in the historical center of St. Petersbur…
Officein Vyborg, Russia
Office
Vyborg, Russia
111 m²
€ 88,287
Art. 19145080 Dear customer! We offer an excellent commercial headquarters in the center of …
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 177,691
Art. 16168158 Dear customers, a finished office building is offered to your attention. You c…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
95 m²
€ 368,792
Art. 3361244 Your attention is offered a commercial premises of 95 m2 of free use in the his…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
178 m²
€ 598,449
Art. 3359724 All the advantages of placing a house on Nevsky Prospekt are a place of attract…
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
748 m²
€ 2,570,369
Art. 4877994 Separately standing two-story office building. Ready-made rental business (all …
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
244 m²
€ 402,319
Art. 3330440 Office for sale with a separate entrance from the promenade in a housing stock.…

