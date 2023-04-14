Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Nizhny Novgorod
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 71,693
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m² Number of floors 5
€ 55,149
The very center of the city, near the embankment, NSTU. Light, spacious room, windows in the…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
206 m² -1/5 Floor
€ 99,268
Office space for sale in the basement.   There are windows. The height of the room is 4 mete…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 000 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,654,460
For sale a separate building with an area of 1000 sqm. is located on a plot of 3826 sqm. . E…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
98 m² -1/13 Floor
€ 63,972
Office space for sale with existing tenants. The entrance is separate, the reception and thr…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
75 m² -1/4 Floor
€ 34,192
I sell an office on Alekseevskaya 24b, premises4, in a basement. 75 sq.m, Eurorepair, single…
Officein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m² -1/4 Floor
€ 50,737
Thermal, heated room for sale, 5 rooms, red line, semitol with windows ( windows in 4 of 5 r…

