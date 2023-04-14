Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Nizhny Novgorod
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
2
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacturein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
471 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 244,750
Production building for sale (currently there is a long-term tenant), area 471, 2 sq.m., inc…
Manufacturein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 441,189
On sale 2-storey separately - a stable brick building in excellent condition. Land owned by …

Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir