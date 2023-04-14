Russia
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 672,814
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 275,743
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 74,451
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 274,640
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 661,784
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 606,635
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
800 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,653,357
Premium office building for sale with an area of 800 square meters.m. The very center! 200…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 3,003,079
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
175 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 392,603
Commercial premises for sale 175 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.m.F…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
760 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,704,571
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
312 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 699,731
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,003,079
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
278 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 623,230
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
6 300 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,764,757
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 441,189
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
348 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 193,020
For sale a free-use room of 348 sq.m. on the ground floor 9 a one-way building with a separa…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
186 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 275,743
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
-1/4 Floor
€ 50,737
Thermal, heated room for sale, 5 rooms, red line, semi-pitewal with windows (windows in 4 -x…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 204,061
Separately standing buildings. Built on an investment project with an office appointment. Ar…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 694,873
The building is separate, the hotel, 3 floors, with repair, a complete hotel business, on th…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
80 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 49,634
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
256 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 253,684
