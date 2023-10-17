Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
4
7 properties total found
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/17
The room is located in a large, well-developed residential complex "Seventh Sky". good repai…
€121,590
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/4
Office space for sale located on pl. Bitter. Cabinet system. The room occupies the entire fl…
€437,725
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an office located on the ground floor of an administrative two-story separate bu…
€63,227
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 206 m²
Floor -1/5
Office space for sale in the basement.   There are windows. The height of the room is 4 mete…
€87,545
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a separate building with an area of 1000 sqm. is located on a plot of 3826 sqm. . E…
€1,46M
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor -1/4
I sell an office on Alekseevskaya 24b, premises4, in a basement. 75 sq.m, Eurorepair, single…
€30,154
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 88 m²
Floor -1/4
Thermal, heated room for sale, 5 rooms, red line, semitol with windows ( windows in 4 of 5 r…
€44,745

