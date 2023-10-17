Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

3 properties total found
Manufacture in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Manufacture
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building.  Former brewery. The equip…
€66,145
Manufacture in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 471 m²
Floor 2/2
Production building for sale (currently there is a long-term tenant), area 471, 2 sq.m., inc…
€215,847
Manufacture with basement, with gaurded area in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture with basement, with gaurded area
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 939 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale 2-storey separately - a stable brick building in excellent condition. Land owned by …
€398,816
