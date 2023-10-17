UAE
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
3 m²
1/1
For sale trade pavilion-kiosk with all the equipment for coffee, at Rodionova, house number …
€2,918
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
121 m²
5
For sale commercial premises at the address: Krasnoselskaya street, 26. Total area 121 sq.m,…
€105,054
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 200 m²
1/5
A preliminary contract was concluded, a deposit was made ! I sell 100% stake in the author…
€544,725
Recommend
Investment
Bogoyavleniye, Russia
30 m²
1/1
For sale store-pavilion in s. The Epiphany of D. Konstantinovsky district with an area of 30…
€20,427
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
4
I sell non-residential basement with an area of 140 meters, in which tenants are currently l…
€82,681
Recommend
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m²
1/1
Ready business store products. Good location. The first line of the track m7.
€19,445
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/22
€2,65M
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
175 m²
1/1
Commercial premises for sale 175 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.m.F…
€346,241
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
760 m²
1/1
€1,50M
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
312 m²
1/1
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
€617,100
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/1
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
€2,65M
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
278 m²
1/1
€549,632
Recommend
Investment with parking, with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
6 300 m²
5
€1,56M
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m²
3
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
€389,089
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
186 m²
1/2
€243,181
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
300 m²
3
Separately standing buildings. Built on an investment project with an office appointment. Ar…
€179,963
Recommend
Investment with basement
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 500 m²
3
The building is separate, the hotel, 3 floors, with repair, a complete hotel business, on th…
€612,815
Recommend
Investment with yard
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
80 m²
1/5
€53,500
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
256 m²
1/9
€223,726
Recommend
Investment with Investments
Bor, Russia
1 200 m²
3
I sell a building separately standing 80% filled with tenants. 1, 2 floors are full of tenan…
€406,399
Recommend
