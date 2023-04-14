Russia
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 35,295
Commercial premises for sale on the red line! Suitable for any type of activity. The…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
277 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 275,743
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m²
1/16 Floor
€ 620,533
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
€ 15,442
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 71,693
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m²
€ 18,265
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 27,574
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 28,589
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 672,814
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 275,743
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 55,149
The very center of the city, near the embankment, NSTU. Light, spacious room, windows in the…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
€ 15,442
I will sell a machine-place in KM "Prim" 19, 5 m2 at ul. Malaya Yamskayakor. 11 pom. 2 on th…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
564 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 468,764
For sale separately standing modern building ( 2012 built ), located in the center of the Le…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
206 m²
-1/5 Floor
€ 99,268
Office space for sale in the basement. There are windows. The height of the room is 4 mete…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
72 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 78,311
Sale of a free-use room of 72 m., Located on the ground floor, on the red line with a separa…
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 000 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,654,460
For sale a separate building with an area of 1000 sqm. is located on a plot of 3826 sqm. . E…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 74,451
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 274,640
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 513,544
I will sell a commercial room for free use on the second floor in the center of Nizhny Novgo…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 661,784
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 606,635
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
84 m²
-1/10 Floor
€ 35,295
For sale a free-use room on the ground floor. Separate 2 entrance to the room. Power 7 kW. A…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,595
For sale free premises with tenants
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
125 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 83,826
For sale a universal building with its own territory. Land 3 acres in ownership. The build…
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
471 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 244,750
Production building for sale (currently there is a long-term tenant), area 471, 2 sq.m., inc…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
151 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 275,633
Red line!I sell building 150, 8 sq.m. with a land plot of 17 acres + adjacent territory 8 ac…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
39 m²
-1/9 Floor
€ 42,464
Red line! Clean sale! One adult owner. Owned for more than 5 years. full amount in the c…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 88,238
Clean sale!One adult owner!Room 126 sq.m., without decoration. Call me! Bargain!
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
800 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,653,357
Premium office building for sale with an area of 800 square meters.m. The very center! 200…
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
262 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 144,489
I sell a free-use room with a total area of 262 square meters. meterFloor Basement, ceiling …
