Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Naberezhnye Chelny

Commercial real estate in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia

1 property total found
Commercialin Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Commercial
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
€ 6,270,000
For sale is an office and business complex under construction - the largest business center …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir