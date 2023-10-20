Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Mozhaysky District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Mozhaysky District, Russia

сommercial property
13
13 properties total found
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 11 300 m²
Number of floors 7
ID: L3644 Продается офисное здание общей площадью 11300 кв.м., арендуемой площадью 10915 кв.…
€16,04M
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 10 800 m²
Number of floors 7
ID: L3643 Продается офисное здание общей площадью 10800 кв.м., арендуемой площадью 9753 кв.м…
€15,90M
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 10 915 m²
Number of floors 7
ID: L3614 Сдается в аренду офисное здание арендуемой площадью 10915 кв.м. в новом офисном ко…
€215,679
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 9 753 m²
Number of floors 7
ID: L3613 Сдается в аренду офисное здание арендуемой площадью 9753 кв.м. в новом офисном ком…
€192,718
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 6 011 m²
Floor 6
ID: L3612 УВАЖАЕМЫЕ АРЕНДАТОРЫ! Сдадим на выгодных для вас условиях офис 6011 кв.м. на 6 эт…
€136,170
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 712 m²
Floor 4
ID: L3053 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€16,137
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 712 m²
Floor 3
ID: L3050 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€16,137
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 1 041 m²
Floor 4
ID: L3054 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€23,589
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 724 m²
Floor 1
ID: L3046 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€16,409
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 1 088 m²
Floor 4
ID: L3051 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€27,272
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 1 124 m²
Floor 3
ID: L3048 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€25,460
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 1 596 m²
Floor 5
ID: L3052 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€40,777
Office in Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Office
Skolkovo innovation center, Russia
Area 1 752 m²
Floor 3
ID: L3049 Уважаемые арендаторы, в Бизнес-Центре "Амальтея" вакантен отличный офисный блок в …
€39,690
