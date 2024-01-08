Show property on map Show properties list
Business for sale for sale in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia

сommercial property
Established business in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Established business
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 88 m²
Art. 56980192 We offer to your attention a cozy two-sided 4-room apartment with an area of ​…
€207,924
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
Established business in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Established business
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Area 75 m²
Art. 50794183 Gentlemen entrepreneurs and investors, this option is for you! An interesti…
€280,245
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
