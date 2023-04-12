Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Moscow, Russia

17 properties total found
Investmentin Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 629,744
For sale & nbsp; finished rental business - & nbsp; Network Dental Clinic. Stable, problemle…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,537,747
Sale of the Rental Business - Magnolia Network Product Store on the Patriarchal Ponds. The f…
Investmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 878,713
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
Investmentin Central Federal District, Russia
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 549,195
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
34 m²
€ 908,003
For sale rental business in the area of the Patriarchal Ponds. The Street Retail format is a…
Investmentin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 439,356
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable tenant. The room is located on the ground …
Investmentin South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 468,647
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable network tenant. & Nbsp; The room is locate…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 146,452
Sale of rental rights.For sale is the rental business facility located in the Central Distri…
Investmentin South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 3,075,494
For sale finished rental business, car dealership, car service.The auto-technology center is…
Investmentin Central Federal District, Russia
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 80,549
For sale by Gastron, located in a residential area, next to the Belorusskaya metro.The store…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,567,037
Exclusive. The first club cinema with a restaurant in the Central Administrative District of…
Investmentin Central Federal District, Russia
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 80,549
Investmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 2,196,781
Ready-made rental Business for sale at Vojkovskaya metro. Placement in the property.Total ar…
Investmentin Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
175 m²
€ 86,407
For sale is a dining room located in the Business Center near the metro station Preobrazhens…
Investmentin Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
350 m²
€ 951,939
Investmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
430 m²
€ 1,464,521
For sale is a large network medical center located in the densely populated area of South Bu…
Investmentin Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
180 m²
€ 732,260
The existing medical center on Michurinsky Prospekt is for sale.The first house from the met…

