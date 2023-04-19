Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Marksovsky District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Marksovsky District, Russia

Marx
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Marx, Russia
Office
Marx, Russia
40 000 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale administratively production complex with a total area 40,000 square mete…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir