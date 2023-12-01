Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Lodeynopolskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Lodeynopolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial in Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Commercial
Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€339,364
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir