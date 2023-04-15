Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District

Commercial real estate in Kstovsky District, Russia

Kstovo
1
1 property total found
Commercialin Kstovo, Russia
Commercial
Kstovo, Russia
100 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 42,518
Basement for sale. Black finish. The house is rented. Free meeting. Act after looking. 

Properties features in Kstovsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir