Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Krasnoselskiy rayon

Commercial real estate in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Commercial
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 90 m²
€298,644
Commercial in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Commercial
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Area 21 m²
€75,691
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir