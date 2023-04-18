Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Commercialin Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
675 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 719,616
Art. 44584675. Offered for sale cottage complex ( recreation center ) « HALE »: Leningrad R…

Properties features in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir