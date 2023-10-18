Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kommunarka, Russia

16 properties total found
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 180 m²
Floor -1/7
€206,053
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 183 m²
Floor -1/7
€199,229
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 164 m²
Floor -1/7
€164,042
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 78 m²
Floor -1/7
€82,801
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 182 m²
Floor -1/7
€179,898
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 24 m²
Floor -1/7
€32,131
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 186 m²
Floor -1/7
€201,040
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
€153,303
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/7
€149,634
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/7
€122,419
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/7
€47,459
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 20 m²
Floor -1/7
€27,910
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/16
€308,582
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/16
€251,012
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/16
€471,468
Commercial in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/16
€239,703
