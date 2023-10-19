Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial in Koltushi, Russia
Commercial
Koltushi, Russia
Area 600 m²
€777,033
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir