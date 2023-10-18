Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Kaarosta District

Commercial real estate in Kaarosta District, Russia

Lagolovskoe selskoe poselenie
20
21 property total found
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/9
€182,006
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
€112,645
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/9
€116,482
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/9
€81,087
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/11
€163,959
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/11
€142,293
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/11
€154,386
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/11
€164,896
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
€105,697
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
€101,068
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/11
€165,103
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/11
€123,438
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/11
€241,812
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
€86,543
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/11
€123,432
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/11
€84,552
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/11
€146,542
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
€129,027
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/9
€207,085
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/9
€132,672
Established business in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 250 m²
Art. 45150610 An excellent option for investing — is the acquisition of real estate, which …
€134,565
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir