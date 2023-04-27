Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Bor
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Linda, Russia
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,263
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building.  Former brewery. The …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir