  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Bor

Commercial real estate in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

Bor
3
4 properties total found
Commercial in Bor, Russia
Commercial
Bor, Russia
99 m² Number of floors 10
€ 42,059
Commercial in Bor, Russia
Commercial
Bor, Russia
1 745 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 3,320,418
Sale of land 174359 sqm. Country category - Land of settlements. Permitted use - for the pla…
Manufacture in Linda, Russia
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,263
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building.  Former brewery. The …
Investment with Investments in Bor, Russia
Investment with Investments
Bor, Russia
1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 387,161
I sell a building separately standing 80% filled with tenants. 1, 2 floors are full of tenan…
