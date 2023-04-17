Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Gorodets
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investmentin Gorodets, Russia
Investment
Gorodets, Russia
498 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 154,054
For sale 2et. Brick non-residential building 497, 9 m2. in the historical part of the ancien…

Properties features in Gorodetsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir