Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District
  5. Gorodets

Commercial real estate in Gorodets, Russia

2 properties total found
Investmentin Gorodets, Russia
Investment
Gorodets, Russia
498 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 153,964
For sale 2et. Brick non-residential building 497, 9 m2. in the historical part of the ancien…
Commercialin Gorodets, Russia
Commercial
Gorodets, Russia
2 155 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 89,255
For sale non-residential 2-story building with a basement of the actual total area of 2155 s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir