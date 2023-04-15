Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Gatchinsky District, Russia

Taickoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Taytsy, Russia
Manufacture
Taytsy, Russia
17 593 m²
€ 1,661,246
Art. 34366165 Dear customer, GAB, the current woodworking industry ( the finished busines…

Properties features in Gatchinsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir