Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District

Commercial real estate in Gatchinsky District, Russia

Gatchina
1
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Taickoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
1
3 properties total found
Manufacturein Taytsy, Russia
Manufacture
Taytsy, Russia
17 593 m²
€ 1,661,246
Art. 34366165 Dear customer, GAB, the current woodworking industry ( the finished busines…
Commercial 3 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Commercial 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 142,867
Commercial 1 roomin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 150 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,350
Art. 49868082 Land for sale in the area of 15 hectares, the finished business of Ecoferma …

Properties features in Gatchinsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir