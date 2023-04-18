Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Engelssky District, Russia

Commercialin Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
200 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercialin Engels, Russia
Commercial
Engels, Russia
217 m²
Price on request
Accommodation 217 square meters, for rent.   Location: first line on the street. Lomono…
Manufacturein Engels, Russia
Manufacture
Engels, Russia
600 m²
Price on request
To purchase a base for production and repair work, storage, etc.d. The area of the premise…
Commercialin Engels, Russia
Commercial
Engels, Russia
77 m²
Price on request
We offer for the acquisition of a free-use room in the center of Saratov, along a busy track…
Commercialin Engels, Russia
Commercial
Engels, Russia
163 m²
Price on request
I will sell non-residential premises of 162.86 square meters. m. for a store near the house,…
Commercialin Engels, Russia
Commercial
Engels, Russia
136 m²
Price on request
I will sell non-residential premises 135.9 square meters. m. for a store near the house, sal…

Properties features in Engelssky District, Russia

