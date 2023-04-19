Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Jaama District
  5. Bolsheluckoe selskoe poselenie

Commercial real estate in Bolsheluckoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Commercialin Bolsheluckoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Bolsheluckoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
39 643 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 5,569,416
Art. 5108001. For sale or for rent, in whole or in shares: Manganese concentrate production …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir