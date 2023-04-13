Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in West, Portugal

Santa Maria Maior
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 76 m²
€ 395,000
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…

Properties features in West, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir