Seaview Shops for Sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
87 m² Number of floors 4
€ 809,678
Lisbon Residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathta…
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
189 m²
€ 2,261,670
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
Officein Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Price on request
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in…
Commercialin Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial
Lisbon, Portugal
96 m² Number of floors 10
€ 465,904
The completely renovated modern project is located in an elegant busy area that has preserve…
Investmentin Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
€ 700,000
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 412,386
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 typology tenements, 3…
Hotelin Lagoa, Portugal
Hotel
Lagoa, Portugal
9 800 m²
€ 23,095,654
Carvoeiro is one of the most beautiful areas of the Algarve, which is called the hidden trea…
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
228 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with stu…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
95 m² Number of floors 4
€ 778,014
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with modern design in a great location with a breathta…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
72 m² Number of floors 3
€ 402,986
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment in the Algarve Resort on t…
Restaurantin Portimao, Portugal
Restaurant
Portimao, Portugal
100 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 3,980
Business for sale "Finnish shop" in sunny Algarve Portimao . Business is sold with…
Shop 1 roomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 383 m²
€ 668,232
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…

