Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

Porto
1
Office To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
91 m² Number of floors 4
€ 778,014
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with a brea…
Shop 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 145,000
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
72 m² Number of floors 3
€ 402,986
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment in the Algarve Resort on t…
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
114 m²
€ 954,425
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
88 m² Number of floors 4
€ 773,491
Lisbon Residences A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with a breatht…
Commercial real estatein Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial real estate
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
77 Number of rooms 2 319 m²
€ 1,796,862
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
254 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with breath…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Portugal, Portugal
Commercial 1 bedroom
Portugal, Portugal
46 m²
€ 143,439
The beautiful complex, located in the south of Portugal, consists of 2 parts: 1 part - 36 ap…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
87 m² Number of floors 4
€ 809,678
Lisbon Residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathta…
Commercial real estatein Portugal, Portugal
Commercial real estate
Portugal, Portugal
556 m²
€ 2,419,810
The chic hostel is located in Santaren, Portugal. The hostel with an area of 556 sq.m. is 3 …
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 454,356
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 apartment buildings, …
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Price on request
Tourist Resort composed by 58 T1 and T2 houses with sea view and gardens, located in an excl…

Properties features in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir