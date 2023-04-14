UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
North
Tamega e Sousa
Hotels
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Hotel
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 492,539
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
Commercial real estate
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
77 Number of rooms
2 319 m²
€ 1,796,862
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
11 m²
€ 35,000
Office room inserted in a very well located building, near José Afonso's auditorium. Great…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
254 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with s…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
77 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 734,331
Lisbon Residences A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathtak…
Investment 5 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
95 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 778,014
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with modern design in a great location with a breathta…
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Portugal, Portugal
834 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,417,918
The building for renovation work with great potential is located in the center of Lisbon and…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
93 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 773,491
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with modern design in an excellent location with a won…
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
104 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 517,166
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
Office
Oeiras, Portugal
16 313 m²
Number of floors 13
Price on request
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
1 150 m²
€ 3,406,667
The residential building is located in the centre of Porto, Portugal. The planned completion…
Properties features in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map