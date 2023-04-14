Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

Office 4 bathroomsin Porto, Portugal
Office 4 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
4 bath 360 m²
€ 665,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
Commercial real estatein Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial real estate
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
77 Number of rooms 2 319 m²
€ 1,850,000
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
Shop 1 roomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 383 m²
€ 700,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
Warehouse 2 bathroomsin Gondomar, Portugal
Warehouse 2 bathrooms
Gondomar, Portugal
2 bath 660 m²
€ 350,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Large warehouse with a working area of 660 m², locate…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Porto, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
2 bath 249 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! A new store, with 172 m2 of commer…
Otherin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Other
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
257 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,140,000
This guest house qualifies for the €350,000 and €500,000 Golden Visa program in Po…
Shopin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
89 m²
€ 75,000
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
Shop 1 bathroomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
1 bath 84 m²
€ 107,000
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Porto, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
2 bath 335 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Store of 335 m2 in the coastal area of Porto. It consists of four rooms and two toilets. I…
Commercial 8 bedroomsin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
8 Number of rooms 10 bath 624 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Residence located in the centre of Porto. The Residence offers 24-hour service, rooms w…
Hotelin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Hotel
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
€ 350,000
Commercialin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
763 m²
€ 3,470,000
This is a project to rehabilitate a building located on one of the central and historic stre…
Commercialin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
150 m²
€ 700,000
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
Commercialin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
110 m²
€ 650,000
This commercial space is inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart o…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 705,000
Restaurant in a completely renovated building located in Matosinhos! A variety of iconic …
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
588 m² Number of floors 3
€ 385,100
Large commercial rooms with an area of 558 m & sup2; located in the center of Porto. The roo…
Commercialin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
129 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
Shopin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
Officein Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Office
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
335 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
The magnificent and modern complex, located on the banks of the Dourou River, in the histori…
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5 972 m²
€ 5,000,000
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
Commercialin Porto, Portugal
Commercial
Porto, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 2,700,000
The fitness club is located in Porto near the sea, Portugal. The area of the complex is 2.00…

