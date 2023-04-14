Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal

12 properties total found
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
269 m²
€ 450,000
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…
Investment 2 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 76 m²
€ 395,000
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 308 m²
€ 550,000
Comercial Property , located close to all services and shops, easy access. This commercial…
Shop 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 145,000
Commercial 3 bathroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 115 m²
€ 1,100,000
115 sqm commercial property in Saldanha. Inserted on the ground floor, it has a large spac…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 205 m²
€ 135,000
Commercial Property with roof terrace in Barreiro. The property comprises a large room, ba…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
23 m²
€ 173,500
Shop located on a ground floor, very well located in one of the main avenues of Setúbal. The…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
11 m²
€ 35,000
Office room inserted in a very well located building, near José Afonso's auditorium. Great…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 204 m²
€ 140,000
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 91 m²
€ 285,000
Store located in the center of Paços de Arco, close to Luis de Freitas Branco Secondary Scho…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
66 m²
€ 260,000
Office located in the heart of Paços de Arco, near the Luís de Freitas Branco high school an…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 1,250,000
Building with 3 units: A total of 250m ²: With a penthouse T1 on the roof (with a 180 degree…

