  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Warehouses

Seaview Warehouses for Sale in Porto, Portugal

Gondomar
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 3 bedroomsin Portugal, Portugal
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
64 m²
€ 224,123
The stunning residential complex is located in the district of Comport, Setubal, Lisbon Regi…
Shop 1 bathroomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
1 bath 84 m²
€ 103,308
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
Commercialin Portugal, Portugal
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
1 150 m²
€ 3,406,667
The residential building is located in the centre of Porto, Portugal. The planned completion…
Shopin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
89 m²
€ 72,132
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
Shop 1 roomin Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 383 m²
€ 668,232
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
Commercial 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 166 m²
€ 989,137
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
921 m²
€ 10,804,560
The hotel is located in the city center, with good access to transportation, shopping malls,…
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 2,139,388
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…
Officein Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Price on request
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in…
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
176 m² Number of floors 3
€ 640,300
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort by the beach, high quality, in the…
Commercialin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
150 m²
€ 620,832
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
228 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with s…

