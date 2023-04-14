UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
North
Tamega e Sousa
Warehouses
Seaview Warehouses for Sale in Porto, Portugal
Gondomar
1
Warehouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
64 m²
€ 224,123
The stunning residential complex is located in the district of Comport, Setubal, Lisbon Regi…
Shop 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
1 bath
84 m²
€ 103,308
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
1 150 m²
€ 3,406,667
The residential building is located in the centre of Porto, Portugal. The planned completion…
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
89 m²
€ 72,132
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
383 m²
€ 668,232
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
Commercial 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath
166 m²
€ 989,137
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
921 m²
€ 10,804,560
The hotel is located in the city center, with good access to transportation, shopping malls,…
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 2,139,388
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…
Office
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Price on request
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in…
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
176 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 640,300
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort by the beach, high quality, in the…
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
150 m²
€ 620,832
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
228 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with s…
Properties features in Porto, Portugal
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map