Seaview Shops for Sale in Porto, Portugal

Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
2
Porto
2
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
93 m² Number of floors 4
€ 773,491
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with modern design in an excellent location with a won…
Investment 5 bedroomsin Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 5 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Hotelin Evora, Portugal
Hotel
Evora, Portugal
€ 287,231
Commercialin Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
763 m²
€ 3,087,457
This is a project to rehabilitate a building located on one of the central and historic stre…
Commercialin Lagoa, Portugal
Commercial
Lagoa, Portugal
123 m² Number of floors 2
€ 398,939
Closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. Consists of 22 townhouses of typology V2, 3 …
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 204 m²
€ 140,000
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…
Investmentin Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
91 m² Number of floors 4
€ 778,014
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with a brea…
Commercialin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
23 m²
€ 173,500
Shop located on a ground floor, very well located in one of the main avenues of Setúbal. The…
Hotelin Albufeira, Portugal
Hotel
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 13,432,877
Albufeira is one of the most visited tourists in the city of southern Portugal, which genera…
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
132 m² Number of floors 4
€ 954,425
Residences of the Lisbon Luxurious apartment with a modern design in an excellent location w…
Hotelin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Hotel
Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 323 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 2,139,388
11 storey hotel apartments built into the rocks overlooking the stunning Praia do Vale de Ce…

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

cheap
luxury
