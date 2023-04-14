Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Other for Sale in Porto, Portugal

Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
228 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Residences in Lisbon A luxury apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with s…
Officein Oeiras, Portugal
Office
Oeiras, Portugal
16 313 m² Number of floors 13
Price on request
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Commercialin Portugal, Portugal
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
€ 4,482,457
Lovely townhouses are located in Praia da Luz, Portugal. There are 24 townhouses with indivi…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
77 m² Number of floors 4
€ 734,331
Lisbon Residences A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathtak…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 204 m²
€ 140,000
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…
Commercial 1 bathroomin West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
West, Portugal
1 bath 166 m²
€ 989,137
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
Commercialin Lagoa, Portugal
Commercial
Lagoa, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 412,386
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 typology tenements, 3…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
91 m² Number of floors 4
€ 809,678
Lisbon Residences A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with a breatht…
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
189 m²
€ 2,261,670
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 252 m²
€ 2,192,120
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
Restaurant 9 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Restaurant 9 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
921 m²
€ 10,804,560
The hotel is located in the city center, with good access to transportation, shopping malls,…

