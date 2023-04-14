Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Porto, Portugal

Porto
1
Office To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 492,539
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
228 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,261,670
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with stu…
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
80 m² Number of floors 4
€ 791,584
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in an excellent location with stu…
Revenue house 3 bedroomsin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 510,552
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
Commercialin Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial
Lisbon, Portugal
3 345 m²
€ 1,343,288
A plot of land in a prestigious area in the Oeiras region, next to the Oeiras Parque shoppin…
Shop 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 145,000
Commercialin Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 454,356
A closed and unique resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. It consists of 22 V2 apartment buildings, …
Hotelin Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
62 m²
€ 696,594
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
Hotelin Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
176 m² Number of floors 3
€ 640,300
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort by the beach, high quality, in the…
Officein Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Price on request
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in…
Officein Cascais, Portugal
Office
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,037,500
Fantastic and newest office for trade and services, in Alcohol itão, Cascais. Excellent and …
Investmentin Portugal, Portugal
Investment
Portugal, Portugal
Number of floors 2
€ 657,277
A well-planned building located in the very center of the city, in one of the most historica…

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir