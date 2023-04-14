UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
North
Tamega e Sousa
Commercial real estate in Porto, Portugal
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
7
Porto
6
Gondomar
1
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office 4 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
4 bath
360 m²
€ 665,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
Commercial real estate
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
77 Number of rooms
2 319 m²
€ 1,850,000
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
Shop 1 room
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
383 m²
€ 700,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
Warehouse 2 bathrooms
Gondomar, Portugal
2 bath
660 m²
€ 350,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Large warehouse with a working area of 660 m², locate…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
2 bath
249 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! A new store, with 172 m2 of commer…
Other
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
257 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,140,000
This guest house qualifies for the €350,000 and €500,000 Golden Visa program in Po…
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
89 m²
€ 75,000
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
Shop 1 bathroom
Porto, Portugal
1 bath
84 m²
€ 107,000
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Porto, Portugal
2 bath
335 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Store of 335 m2 in the coastal area of Porto. It consists of four rooms and two toilets. I…
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
8 Number of rooms
10 bath
624 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Residence located in the centre of Porto. The Residence offers 24-hour service, rooms w…
Hotel
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
€ 350,000
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
763 m²
€ 3,470,000
This is a project to rehabilitate a building located on one of the central and historic stre…
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
150 m²
€ 700,000
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
110 m²
€ 650,000
This commercial space is inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart o…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
141 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 705,000
Restaurant in a completely renovated building located in Matosinhos! A variety of iconic …
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
588 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 385,100
Large commercial rooms with an area of 558 m & sup2; located in the center of Porto. The roo…
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
129 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
Office
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
335 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
The magnificent and modern complex, located on the banks of the Dourou River, in the histori…
Commercial with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5 972 m²
€ 5,000,000
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
Commercial
Porto, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 2,700,000
The fitness club is located in Porto near the sea, Portugal. The area of the complex is 2.00…
Properties features in Porto, Portugal
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map